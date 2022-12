Chilliwack – RCMP are search for a missing 65 year old man, Jamie (Jimmy) Ptashnik.

He was last seen in the early morning of December 23 in Downtown Chilliwack.

He was driving a Grey 2018 Hyundai Elantra with a “hello kitty” decal on rear window.

It is unlike Jamie to be out of contact with family and freinds for this long.

If you see Jamie or this vehicle, call CHILLIWACK RCMP – 604.792.4611

File # is 48642

2022 RCMP JAMIE (JIMMY) PTASHNIK/Submitted