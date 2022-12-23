Avalanche Warnings for Highway One (Fraser Canyon, Jackass Mountain) and Highway 3 (Hope-Princeton)

Victoria/Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon/Hope/Princeton – As expected with the warming trend plus an atmospheric river:

Heavy snowfall mixed with freezing rain is expected to create hazardous road conditions on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Princeton to Hedley, beginning Friday evening and persisting until Monday.

Based on the latest forecast, drivers are advised to avoid non-essential travel on this route. Those who choose to travel should exercise caution, expect difficult road conditions and be prepared for closures on short notice.

Avalanche technicians are monitoring at-risk areas and will be providing regular hazard updates as conditions change. Drivers are advised of moderate to high avalanche risk and closures on parts of Highway 3 and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

Highway 1 near Jackass Mountain will be closed due to moderate avalanche hazard between midnight and daylight Saturday morning when the situation will be reassessed.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is also considered a moderate avalanche hazard this evening, with a possible transition to extreme hazard status Saturday morning.

Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton is considered a moderate hazard and could transition to high hazard and a road closure overnight, depending on the storm’s severity.

More from Manning Park Resort on Highway 3: Attention all travellers: Highway #3 will be closed for Avalanche Hazard Control starting late tomorrow morning (Dec 24/22). During this time, the highway will be closed to all traffic from the east/Princeton and the west/Sunshine Valley. We do not expect the highway to re-open until noon on Dec. 25/22. Please plan your travels accordingly and be safe on the roads. To reschedule your visit or for a full refund, please get in touch with us at alpine@manningpark.com. Please be patient with our response, as we are experiencing high call volumes now.

Highway contractors are working 24 hours a day throughout this storm cycle. However, challenging winter driving conditions are expected to persist even with ongoing road maintenance.

Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance contractors on highways and refrain from passing equipment in operation until it is safe.

Check DriveBC for updates before travelling as this storm progresses.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit www.DriveBC.ca