After the Snow Melt, A High Streamflow Advisory – Clear Catch Basins

Fraser Valley – The upside from the rapid temperature ramp up with be the milder weather.

The downside is a High Streamflow Advisory.

The River Forecast Centre has shared a High Streamflow Advisory regarding a significant rainfall pattern emerging for Saturday and again over the Sunday and Monday period. The storm cycle is anticipated to have the potential to bring high streamflow and potential for local flooding. People are asked to stay away from rising rivers, ensure their storm drains near their house are clear and free of debris and clear eave troughs.

Current weather forecasting remains uncertain on the amounts and locations of the heaviest rainfall; however modelling is in good agreement to the overall pattern of a moderate to strong series of atmospheric rivers impacting the west coast (from Oregon to BC) this weekend and into next week.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

City of Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack along with other districts in the FVRD are asking, when it’s safe to do so, if you can clear your neighborhood catch basin of snow and ice, please do!