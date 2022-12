Fraser Valley (with files from Global/CTV) – BC Ferries has cancelled more than two dozen Friday morning due to an approaching winter storm, and is warning more cancellations are possible.

WestJet suspending all flights in/out of YVR from 11:50 PST Thursday night until Friday afternoon due to severe winter storm impacts. Flights are also being cancelled at YXX Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo, and Comox.

YXX Abbotsford flight schedule is here.

WestJet