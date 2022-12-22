Skip to content

Canada Post Yellow Delivery Service Alert for Valley on Thursday – Don’t Be Surprised if Red Alert is Issued for Friday with Ice Event

Home
Business
Canada Post Yellow Delivery Service Alert for Valley on Thursday – Don’t Be Surprised if Red Alert is Issued for Friday with Ice Event

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Canada Post issued a Yellow Serivce Alert for the Fraser Valley – That means posties do their best to deliver the mail.

With the Freezing Rain event for Friday, do not be surprised if the mail does NOT go through. It’s just too dangerous for the mailman to make the rounds.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can check our Delivery service alerts webpage or contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts