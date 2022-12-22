Canada Post Yellow Delivery Service Alert for Valley on Thursday – Don’t Be Surprised if Red Alert is Issued for Friday with Ice Event

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Canada Post issued a Yellow Serivce Alert for the Fraser Valley – That means posties do their best to deliver the mail.

With the Freezing Rain event for Friday, do not be surprised if the mail does NOT go through. It’s just too dangerous for the mailman to make the rounds.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can check our Delivery service alerts webpage or contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).