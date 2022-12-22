AbbyPD with Social Media Help, Foil U-Haul Theft and Rescued Amazon Xmas Packages

Abbotsford – On Tuesday night (December 20th, 2022), AbbyPD via the department’s social media page, were alerted to a suspicious male seen cutting the locks off a parked U-Haul truck in the area of Marshall Rd and Emerson Street.



Abby PD patrol officers responded to the area, swiftly locating the U-Haul truck at around 8PM travelling with much difficulty through minor snow-filled roads. A road stop was initiated with the attempt to flee being prevented by Police and the assistance of a conveniently placed snow pile in which the suspect managed to get the U-Haul stuck.



The driver was identified as the 36-year-old known offender, Russell Mayhew and was taken into custody, facing numerous charges, including flight from Police, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, breach of undertaking and driving while disqualified.



As a result of the alert citizens’ report and the efforts of Abby PD patrol officers, Police located several Amazon packages that were not in the offender’s name and were suspected of having been recently stolen from residents’ porches.



The Abbotsford Police Department welcomes reports of suspicious activity by the public through their social media.



Abbotsford Police File: 22-52395

2022 AbbyPD U Haul Theft/ Dec