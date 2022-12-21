Skip to content

First Day of Winter 2022 Ushers In Record Cold

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett) from Roger Pannett at Environment Canada, Wednesday December 21, 2022 was Day 3 of Record breaking cold! 

On this first day of winter, the coldest in 141 years of Chilliwack weather recording . 

Record minimum-14.5 C ( 14.8 C below normal . Previous minimum records -10 C in 1914 & -13.5 C in 1990.)

Record low mean at -12.9°C (15.7°C below normal. Previous record low mean -6.1°C in 1921 & – 11.0°C in 1990.)

Record low max at -11.3°C.( 16.5°C below normal. Previous record low max -4.4°C in 1921 & -8.5°C in 1990. ) 

Adding the wind chills, caused by the gusty north east winds at > 30 km/hr , results in wind chills at -20 C to > -25 C with risk of frost bite! 

Looks like Thursday December 22 will be another day of record cold! 

