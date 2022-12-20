Federal Funding Awarded for Mission’s 7th Avenue Greenway Construction

Mission – The City of Mission is the grateful recipient of a large investment from the Active Transportation Fund to construct Phase 1 of the 7th Avenue Greenway.

The $1,431,480 funding announcement was made today in Ottawa by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

At completion of both phases, the 6.5 km greenway route will provide a safe and convenient space, for people who want more choice in how they move around the city for commuting, health, and leisure. The future greenway will support all forms of active transportation and recreation, including walking, cycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, and people using strollers or other mobility aids.

“More than ever, people need options for active mobility,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “The 7th Avenue Greenway will offer a clean, healthy, and affordable way for Mission to move. These funds help us to modernize a major uptown corridor without a local funding burden, so we are very thankful to receive such significant federal support.”

This funding is in addition to the British Columbia Active Transportation Infrastructure grant of $500,000 for Phase 1 from Grand Street to Heritage Park the City received earlier in the year.

The Greenway will help to meet important focus areas in the Transportation Master Plan, and will also help the City support the Fraser Valley Regional District’s Regional Growth Strategy.

Contracts for Phase 1 were recently awarded and construction is slated to begin within the first few months of 2023. Watch for updates on the project page at engage.mission.ca.

The total project value for Phase 1 is $1.99 million, which is now fully funded by federal and provincial grants.

Phase 2 design is in the final stages, and construction is subject to future funding approvals.