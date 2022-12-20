Canada Post Red Delivery Service Alert – Snow and Cold Freezes Delivery for December 20

Fraser Valley/BC – Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for the following regions in B.C. due to inclement weather and snow:

Metro Vancouver, B.C.

South Vancouver Island, B.C. (specifically Duncan, Sidney and Victoria)

Fraser Valley, B.C. (specifically Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission)

A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them.

Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.

Tuesday’s service alerts will be posted to the Delivery service alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

Canada Post encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).