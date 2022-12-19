BUSINESS – Harrison Agassiz Chamber of Commerce’s New Branding

Harrison/Agassiz – Harrison-Agassiz Chamber of Commerce have debuted the new branding.

From their media release:

From the gorgeous towering views of Cheam, to the unique folklore of the Sasquatch, to the many natural bodies of water that surround us — our little corner of paradise here has many recognizable aspects.

Our goal was to represent our entire region as a whole, and encapsulate the incredibly unique, natural, outdoorsy and adventure-filled region where we live, work and play.

The design consists of a towering mountain filled with trees, and at a quick glance, or if the logo is small, you may not realize what else is making up that mountain. This was done by design. Making up the peak of the mountain is the head and arm of the Sasquatch, which is designed in amongst the trees. And as we all know, the Sasquatch likes to stay hidden.

The blue-ish/green colour pallet represents the many bodies of water and the landscapes that surround us.

From tourism & hospitality, restaurants, retail, farms, and everything in between, the businesses in our region are one of a kind and resilient and we strive to be a Chamber you are proud to be a member of.

Big thank you to local Chamber members @Octopus Creative Inc. for creating our new logo.

