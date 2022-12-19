1000 Volunteer Hours to Create New Indoor Nativity Scene at St. Mary’s, Chilliwack

Chilliwack (Barry Stewart) – Barry Stewart sent FVN these photos of a new indoor nativity scene at St. Mary’s, Chilliwack. The project has taken an estimated 1,000+ volunteer hours so far, done by a group of talented parishioners (who wish to be anonymous.) The figurines reflect biblical characters and the diverse population of the parish.

During advent, Joseph, a pregnant Mary and the other figures have been making their way to Bethlehem. From Christmas Eve to the end of the Christmas season, they will be centred around the stable.

St Mary’s Chuch is on 8909 Mary St, Chilliwack.

