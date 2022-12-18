2023 Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards – Saturday January 28

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and CEPCO present the 2022/23 Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by Baker Newby LLP and KPMG.

The 2022/23 Business Excellence Award will be an event you’ve never experienced before – an exclusive evening to celebrate local Chilliwack Businesses and their contributions of excellence to our community. Join the revelry in your finest dress, and be ready to indulge in beautiful beverages, an array of delicious eats, and a medley of entertainment for the evening.

Doors open at 6 PM at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with the award show starting promptly at 7 PM. Once this year’s winners are crowned, prepare to be amazed as you emerge into a transformed space for additional mingling and merriment.

You won’t want to miss the relaunch of one of Chilliwack’s most coveted events. Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. We can’t wait to welcome and WOW you on Saturday, January 28th.

Early Bird Pricing:

$150 per ticket until January 1st

After January 1st:

Member rate: $175

Non-Member rate: $200