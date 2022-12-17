MusiCounts Unveil 2022 Accelerate Scholarship Recipients from Across Canada Including One from Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Toronto/Abbotsford – MusiCounts unveiled their 2022 Accelerate Scholarship Recipients from across Canada.

That included Darius Crump from Abbostford.

The annual scholarship of $5000 aims to advance the careers of aspiring music professionals who are nearing the completion of their post-secondary studies in music and music business.

From MusiCounts: Darius Crump, originally from Abbotsford, is a multiracial indie artist performing under the stage name girly. Darius’ musical journey began at a young age, performing in both his middle school’s band and chapel team, but his true passion for making music came along a few years later when he got the chance to observe a friend and artist during a recording session. Darius started writing songs that same night, and he hasn’t put the pen down since. As girly, Darius is a constant learner; collaborating with peers has been integral to his craft. In 2022, he decided to take his learning a step further and enrolled in the Nimbus School’s Artist Development program (in Vancouver) – this gave him the skills and confidence to release his debut album Boyish. In releasing music, he hopes to be a beacon of positivity to his audience.