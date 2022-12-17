Skip to content

Chiefs Forward Mason Kesselring Receives a 2 Game Suspension for Blow to the Head

Home
Sports
Chiefs Forward Mason Kesselring Receives a 2 Game Suspension for Blow to the Head

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The BCHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Chilliwack Chiefs F Mason Kesselring 2 games for receiving a major penalty and a game misconduct for a Blow to the Head, under supplemental discipline.

More to come.

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts