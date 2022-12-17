CCS’s Diane Janzen to Join Skwah First Nation as their Chief Administrative Officer

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services Executive Director Diane Janzen to join Skwah First Nation as their Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the end of January.

The former School Trustee and Council member for Chilliwack was at the helm at CCS for a number of growth spurts including the start of the “Paramount Project” to bring all the CCS outlets under one roof. That new building is now under construction at the site of the old Paramount Theatre on Yale in Downtown Chilliwack. It is part of the District 1881 revitalization.

For those who know and have worked with and for Janzen, she is known to rise to the challenge. In 2020, she ran under the BC Conservative banner in the provincial election to try and dethrone Liberal MLA John Martin. NDP’er and former school board chair Dan Coulter won the riding of Chilliwack.

I look forward for working with Chief Lara Mussell and Council, the dedicated staff and the entire community to advance land management, health care, education, public safety and infrastructure, youth services, social services and culture for the community and all their members.