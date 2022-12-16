Skip to content

Public Skating Schedules for Xmas at Chilliwack Coliseum and Sardis Sports Complex

Chilliwack/Sardis – Below are the Public Skating Schedules for Xmas at Chilliwack Coliseum and Sardis Sports Complex.

Drop-In Admissions for City of Chilliwack Public Programs are by Cash and Debit and do not include skate rentals.

See admission prices listed below:

Tot (2-5 yrs)$2.70
Child (6-12 yrs)$3.20
Youth (13-18 yrs)$4.20
Adult (19+)$5.85
Senior (60+)$4.20
Family (4 members)$11.70
Parent & Tot (during session)$3.20
Toonie Public Skating (all ages)$2.00

Passes for Public Skating & Drop-in Hockey are available for purchase at both arenas.  All passes are calculated at 10 skates for the price of 9. 

