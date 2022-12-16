Chilliwack/Sardis – Below are the Public Skating Schedules for Xmas at Chilliwack Coliseum and Sardis Sports Complex.

Drop-In Admissions for City of Chilliwack Public Programs are by Cash and Debit and do not include skate rentals.

See admission prices listed below:

Tot (2-5 yrs) $2.70 Child (6-12 yrs) $3.20 Youth (13-18 yrs) $4.20 Adult (19+) $5.85 Senior (60+) $4.20 Family (4 members) $11.70 Parent & Tot (during session) $3.20 Toonie Public Skating (all ages) $2.00

Passes for Public Skating & Drop-in Hockey are available for purchase at both arenas. All passes are calculated at 10 skates for the price of 9.