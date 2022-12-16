Chilliwack/Sardis – Below are the Public Skating Schedules for Xmas at Chilliwack Coliseum and Sardis Sports Complex.
Drop-In Admissions for City of Chilliwack Public Programs are by Cash and Debit and do not include skate rentals.
See admission prices listed below:
|Tot (2-5 yrs)
|$2.70
|Child (6-12 yrs)
|$3.20
|Youth (13-18 yrs)
|$4.20
|Adult (19+)
|$5.85
|Senior (60+)
|$4.20
|Family (4 members)
|$11.70
|Parent & Tot (during session)
|$3.20
|Toonie Public Skating (all ages)
|$2.00
Passes for Public Skating & Drop-in Hockey are available for purchase at both arenas. All passes are calculated at 10 skates for the price of 9.