OPINION – MP Strahl on Conservatives Successfully Push Back MAID Expansion (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Chilliwack – It was a heated debate on the House of Commons and Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl made sur his voice was on social media while making his argument against MAID and the connections to those his party feels, can not make that informed choice.

Strahl was among Conservative MPs that helped push back the Trudeau government’s plan to expand in March assisted suicide, also referred to as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

“From the outset, Conservatives have called for adequate safeguards to protect vulnerable Canadians including minors and those with disabilities. What safeguards are in place now simply aren’t working,” said Strahl.

Strahl pointed to at least six instances of veterans improperly offered assisted death by Veterans Canada employees to solve issues like building a disability ramp.

Opposition to the expansion of MAID has been echoed by the heads of psychiatry at Canada’s 17 medical schools who have stated Canada was not ready.

On Wednesday Strahl pressed the issue with the Prime Minister in Question Period calling the government to “listen to the experts, finally listen to vulnerable Canadians and press pause on this deeply flawed MAID expansion.”

Strahl vowed to continue the fight to protect vulnerable Canadians, “Every human life deserves to be treated with dignity. When we are at our weakest, we need to be assured that we are safe, secured and cared for.”