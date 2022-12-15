Surrey Council Approves Next Construction Contract for New Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

Surrey – Surrey City Council approved a contract for the supply and installation of piles for the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex at Monday’s Regular Council Meeting. A $3.1 million contract was awarded to Graham Construction and Engineering LP for the next phase of construction. Once complete, the new arena will increase Surrey’s overall ice capacity, while accommodating the need for an additional ice arena in Cloverdale.

“This next phase of construction of the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex is a milestone for this long-awaited project,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “With foundation work starting, this new destination sport complex is on its way to providing much-needed additional ice in Cloverdale. When completed, the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will have two NHL-sized sheets available for team play and public use. This project has also been designed to grow as the community grows by having the option to add a third ice sheet.”

Construction of the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex began in August 2022 and was included in the 2021 Five-Year (2021-2025) Capital Financial Plan. Along with two new ice sheets, the project includes seating for 200 spectators per sheet, multi-purpose and community rooms, change rooms and other supporting amenities. The Complex is also designed with the option to add another NHL-sized arena sheet.

When opened, the new ice sheets will offer various programs including ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons, skating sessions, and dry-floor summer use for sports such as a lacrosse and ball hockey. The new sports and recreation facility has been designed to be energy efficient and meet the highest standards for accessibility.

The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will be located at 6336 177B Street and will open in the fall of 2024.