Fibre Art Network Presents Threads of Hope at O’Connor Gallery

Chilliwack – ‘Do you long for a peaceful, harmonious society and healthy earth? Do you desire reconciliation, forgiveness, unity, healing, and balance? Do you hope for positive solutions to any of today’s issues?’

What can one person do when it comes to global issues? Is there hope or hopelessness? It is surprising what can be accomplished if we work together, join forces and play off each other – the butterfly effect.

We need to start paying attention to the world we live in. But where do we start? Can it start with something as simple as a smile? Make somebody’s day and they may make someone else’s day; by passing it forward. Or is it a matter of global awareness of an issue? Or maybe it is an attitude of caring toward strangers or a concern for the health of the earth and your own environment? Is the preponderance of disasters around the world a sign of things to come? Will it get worse or better? Are there too many things going wrong to possibly cure them all?

We challenged our members to speak regarding world issues that are meaningful to them.

These exhibition pieces will flow from one to the other with a ‘thread of hope’ connecting them. Thus, completing a line of artists, and joining forces to improve our world.

December 14 2022 – January 14 2023 at O’Connor Gallery – Opening Reception Saturday , December 17 1 – 3 pm

O’Connor Group Art Gallery @ the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack

Open: Wed-Sat noon – 5 pm free admission