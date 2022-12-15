BUSINESS STORY – Just Peachy Sugaring and Salon – A Ten Year Journey in Chilliwack From Home Business to Proper Store Front (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – While small and medium size businesses have been through the ringer with COVID and then the oncoming recession, there is hope that the local entrepreneur can make a difference.

Just Peacy Sugaring and Salon has been in Chilliwack for 10 years, but only now, able to move to a proper store front location.

The business was in the home of owner Amy Andersen but will a lot of effort, and 14 months of dealing with permits and renovations of the old Chilliwack Legion on Mary at Princess, Just Peachy now sits pretty in a home of its own.

Along with business partner Shayla Grosvenor, the construction is over, and so are the hoops that a business has to jump through with the permit procedure.

Their slogan on their website states: Trust Your Unwanted Hair To The Experts. That is for both women and men.

Other services including yoga and beauty products are under one roof and the call is out for other interested parties to get involved.

Amy and Shayla spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the history and the future of Just Peachy.

Just Peachy Sugaring and Salon/FVN/Dec 2022