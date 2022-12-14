UPDATE – Chilliwack Targeted Shooting, IHIT Names Victim – Michael D’Lerma

Chilliwack – UPDATE – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of an investigation after a shooting in Chilliwack left one man dead.

Background: On December 13, 2022 at around 6 p.m., the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP (UFVRD) responded to a shooting in the 9700-block of Windsor Street, Chilliwack, BC. Chilliwack RCMP responded and located a 34-year old man, suffering from gun shot wounds. The victim was transported to local hospital by first responders where, sadly, he succumbed to his injuries. IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the UFVRD Chilliwack RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

A short time later, UFVRD were notified of a vehicle fire in the 46700-block of Bailey Road, Chilliwack. IHIT is working with the Chilliwack RCMP and their forensic experts to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Investigators are now identifying the victim as 34-year old Michael D’Lerma of Chilliwack, in hopes of advancing the investigation.

IHIT is asking any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, anyone with dash-camera footage from the 46700-block of Bailey Road, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on December 13, or anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ORIGINAL STORY – Shots and sirens rang out on the 9700 block of Windsor Street east of Downtown Chilliwack around 6PM Tuesday night. (literally in the shadow of Little Mountain).

RCMP emphasize that the public is safe as this was a targeting shooting.

RCMP Sgt Krista Vrolyk: Frontline officers responded and located an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.

While details remain few until IHIT releases a statement later on Wednesday, FVN does know that only one person is dead and social media chatter sarcastically suggests this is “just another day in the area”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

