OPINION – BC Drought-Like Conditions Continue Into Winter

Fraser Valley – Roger Pannett is with Environment Canada and constantly provides media with weather history and updates.

This may take the proverbial cake.

In a media blast he states: To date in December, precipitation only at 20.2 mm. (Average to December 13th is 123.5 mm) With climate change evident, including hotter & drier summers & Falls , prior to the 2023 wildfire season please up-date the Provincial camp fire ban requirements.

In review, after the Campfire ban was prematurely lifted on September 20/22 there were > 70 new fires, all human caused!

Since September 20th ,what was the additional cost to the Provincial Government /tax payers to fight the wildfires?

In November it was also a concern to see two wildfires in the Agassiz region, threatening nearby homes & dairy farms.

In the Chilliwack region, there were 40 hazardous unhealthy smoky days!

(13 days before September 20th & 27 days after September 20th! ) Hundreds of thousands of British Columbians, plus our precious fire fighters, were exposed to additional health hazards from all the pollutants in the wild fire smoke!

(On 12 days ,air quality ratings were at a toxic 10+ !)