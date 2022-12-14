IHIT Investigating Targeted Homicide In Mission – Victim ID’d – Family To Be Notified

Mission – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of an investigation after a man died from a stabbing in a Mission home.

Background: On December 14, 2022 at around 7 a.m., the Mission RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 33800-block of 4th Avenue in Mission, BC, near Mary Street. Upon arrival, Mission RCMP located a man suffering from stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim, sadly died on scene. IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

Investigators have now identified the victim and are working to notify his family. Initial evidence suggests this is a targeted homicide, though the motive is still under investigation.

“Police officers remain on scene and will be in the area throughout the day canvassing for witnesses,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “If you have any information regarding this incident and have yet to speak with police, please reach out to IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone who was in the area of 4th Avenue and Mary Street between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. with dash-camera video or anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

There is an unfolding Police incident in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue here in Mission. Police are asking citizens in the area to keep their distance to allow investigators to process the scene. At this time, there is no information to suggest a further threat to the public. — Mission RCMP (@MissionRCMP) December 14, 2022