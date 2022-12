FVRD, Merritt 2022 Municipal Election Candidates Hit with Penalties For Advertising Infractions

Victoria – Elections BC has issued six administrative monetary penalties and posted them on the Elections BC website. View the details here.

Regionally, they include Yvette Baxter in Merritt and FVRD Candidate for Director in Area “C” – Wendy Bales:

Event Subject Subject Type Jurisdiction Penalty amount Reason for penalty Documents 2022 General Local Elections Wendy Bales Candidate Fraser Valley Regional District $150 Sponsoring election advertising without an authorization statement Letter to subject 2022 General Local Elections Yvette Baxter Candidate Merritt $100 Sponsoring election advertising without an authorization statement Letter to subject

