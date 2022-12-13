Tydel Foods – Affordable Butcher Shop for Seniors, Financially Challenged – Planning to Deliver Xmas Dinner to Those In Need (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – An update on Tydel Foods and their challenge to help those in need who are facing food security issues.

Owner and operator Brigida Crosbie has been in business for a few years but only in the downtown Patten Avenue location since February.

From December 15 to 22, volunteers along with Brigida will be handing out free Christmas meals. The public is asked to donate side dishes such as potatoes, other veggies, stuffing, gravy etc.

Their delivery list is now at 600. That gives you an idea on the need.

Information can be found on the Tydel Foods Facebook page.

Our prices reflect people over profit, sayds Crosbie.

They have delivered to Abbotsford,Hope and even Coquitlam and twice a month – into the Okanagan. They do need assistance with those deliveries.

There is also a seniors package that retails for $100 to make sure elders get proper meals, especially if they want to remain independent and do their own cooking.