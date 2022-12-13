Chilliwack – Homeless and housing challenged people living in Chilliwack with complex mental-health and substance-use challenges will have access to enhanced services as the Province adds as many as 22 complex-care housing spaces.

The complex-care housing spaces will be at 45857 Trethewey Ave., and the previously announced four-storey building will have 49 units of supportive housing, with 22 spaces designated for complex-care housing. Additionally, 42 shelter beds will be available for people in the community. Construction for the multi-use housing project is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

The complex-care housing site in Chilliwack will be delivered by Fraser Health, in partnership with BC Housing and the Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Centre, which will operate the building. Complex-care clients will have access to enhanced supports on site, including nurses, peer workers, social workers and other health-care professionals, along with access to treatment and other specialized services.

Homeless/Complex Care Facility Unveiled for Trethewey Avenue in Chilliwack/Dec 2022

2022 Homeless Housing Complex Care CHWK 45857 Trethewey Ave./Google Street View

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack – “The expansion of complex-care housing will ensure more people in Chilliwack have access to these life-changing services. This is a significant step forward in making sure everyone is included and has appropriate supports that will help people remain in housing.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent – “Communities need supports in place to help their mental health and well-being. By bringing complex-care housing to Chilliwack, people with mental-health and substance-use challenges have access to services and better care in their own community, close to their families and friends.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health – “Safe and secure housing is a fundamental component of overall health and wellness. These new complex-care spaces in Chilliwack will support more people in the community in receiving the care and support they need. My gratitude to all partners involved in bringing this innovative model of care from concept to reality, and to the Fraser Health staff and medical staff who will support the clients in their health journeys.”