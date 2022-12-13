BCREA – November Housing Market Continues The Sluggish Trend

“A lot has changed in 2022,” said Brendon Ogmundson, Chief Economist. “This time last year, home sales were near a record for November, home prices were accelerating, and mortgage rates were less than half of current levels. Elevated mortgage rates will continue to constrain sales activity, though with the Bank of Canada nearing the end of its tightening cycle and benchmark bond yields falling, mortgage rate relief may be on the horizon.”



Year-to-date, BC residential sales dollar volume was down 28.7 per cent from the same period in 2021 to $77.4 billion. Residential unit sales were down 34.4 per cent to 77,376 units, while the average MLS® residential price was up 8.6 per cent to $1 million.

