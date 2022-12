Harrison – Village of Harrison Hot Springs posted to their Facebook page on Monday that due to staff shortage, the Starlight Skating Rink Concession is closed until further notice.

The rink is maintained daily and is free to access, just bring your own skates.

The Village apologizes for the inconvenience.

The Rink Attendant job posting may be viewed here: https://www.harrisonhotsprings.ca/…/care…/rink-attendant