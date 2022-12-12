UPDATE – Spartan Santa Swim Meet at the Chilliwack Landing Pool – Saturday and Sunday December 10 and 11

Chilliwack – This past weekend was the Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack Santa Swim Meet at the Chilliwack Landing Pool.

The Spartans Swim Club welcomed almost 400 swimmers from 9 teams coming from West Van, Vancouver, Delta, Coquitlam, Surrey, and Maple Ridge to their Spartan Santa Swim Meet at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Pool.

It was a very successful meet for the local team with numerous first place age group finishes and best time successes. Competitive swimmers ranged in age from 8 years to 18.

Congratulation to all Spartan swimmers for their excellent swims.

The Spartan Swim Club is a competitive youth swim club. For more information please check out www.Spartanswimclub.com.