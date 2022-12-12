RCMP Searching for 51 Year Old Oliver Robson Pearce- Wanted for Outstanding Warrants

Mission – Mission RCMP are looking to the public to help locate 51-year-old Oliver Robson Pearce who has current arrest warrants for Fraud, Mischief and Impaired Driving. Pearce is known to frequent the Mission area and is described as:

Name: Oliver Robson Pearce

Age: 51

Height: 191cm (6’3) Weight: 78kg (172lbs)

Hair Colour: Brown/Shaved

Eye Colour: Blue

If you have knowledge of the whereabouts of the individual in this news release, please contact the Mission RCMP at 604 826 7161 or CrimeStoppers BC at 1 800 222 TIPS.