RCMP Searching for 51 Year Old Oliver Robson Pearce- Wanted for Outstanding Warrants

Mission – Mission RCMP are looking to the public to help locate 51-year-old Oliver Robson Pearce who has current arrest warrants for Fraud, Mischief and Impaired Driving.  Pearce is known to frequent the Mission area and is described as:  

  • Name: Oliver Robson Pearce
  • Age: 51
  • Height: 191cm (6’3) Weight: 78kg (172lbs)
  • Hair Colour: Brown/Shaved
  • Eye Colour: Blue

If you have knowledge of the whereabouts of the individual in this news release, please contact the Mission RCMP at 604 826 7161 or CrimeStoppers BC at 1 800 222 TIPS.

RCMP Oliver Robson Pearce/Dec 2022

