Skip to content

RCMP Chilliwack – Major Drug Bust – Two Arrests, 300g of Coke and 200g of Fentanyl Seized

Home
Crime
Legal
RCMP Chilliwack – Major Drug Bust – Two Arrests, 300g of Coke and 200g of Fentanyl Seized

Chilliwack – An ongoing investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section has resulted in two arrests and the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting a criminal organization, the Chilliwack Drug Section was investigating persons suspected of supplying street level drug traffickers.

On November 30, 2022, the Drug Section arrested a male and female in Chilliwack. A search of their vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 300 grams of cocaine and approximately 200 grams of fentanyl.

Anyone with information regarding organized crime or drug trafficking, is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at (604)-792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Chilliwack RCMP Dec 2022/November Drug Bust

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts