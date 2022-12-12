RCMP Chilliwack – Major Drug Bust – Two Arrests, 300g of Coke and 200g of Fentanyl Seized

Chilliwack – An ongoing investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section has resulted in two arrests and the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting a criminal organization, the Chilliwack Drug Section was investigating persons suspected of supplying street level drug traffickers.

On November 30, 2022, the Drug Section arrested a male and female in Chilliwack. A search of their vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 300 grams of cocaine and approximately 200 grams of fentanyl.

Anyone with information regarding organized crime or drug trafficking, is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at (604)-792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).