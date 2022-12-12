UPDATE – Province Blitz of Walk-In Influenza Immunization Clinics Including Abbotsford and Chilliwack – Over 77,500 Got the Shot

Victoria/Fraser Valley – DECEMBER 12 UPDATE – More than 77,500 people were vaccinated against influenza from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2022, including 42,582 people who were vaccinated during the weekend’s influenza-vaccine walk-in clinic blitz.

This was part of government’s efforts to support people and families with children to get vaccinated before the holidays. This effort resulted in approximately 1.6 million individuals, or 30% of the general population aged six months and older, having now received the influenza vaccine in B.C.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2022, more than 77,532 influenza vaccinations were administered to more than:

9,016 children aged six months to four years, for a total of 52,181 in this age group vaccinated to date. This represents a 26.3% coverage rate compared to 21.2% on Dec. 5;

10,464 children from five to 11 years, for a total of 80,737 in this age group vaccinated to date. This represents a 22.6% coverage rate compared to 19.5% on Dec. 5;

5,013 tweens and teenagers from 12-17 years, for a total of 53,688 in this age group vaccinated to date. This represents a 16.9% coverage rate compared to 14.6% on Dec. 5;

37,860 adults from 18-64, for a total of 774,404 vaccinated in this age group to date. This represents a 23.2% coverage rate compared to 22.1% on Dec. 5; and

15,179 adults 65 and older, for a total of 624,830 vaccinated in this age group to date. This represents a coverage of 57.4% compared to 53% on Dec. 5.

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 42,582 influenza vaccination were administered, including more than:

5,581 children aged six months to four years;

7,075 children from five to 11 years;

3,181 tweens and teenagers from 12-17 years;

20,233 adults from 18-64; and

6,512 adults 65 and older.

During the past week, the number of registrations of children aged six months to four years in the Get Vaccinated system also increased by 20% to a total of 60,775.

Public-health officials are continuing to encourage families and caregivers to get themselves and their children vaccinated against influenza in advance of the holidays.

Several respiratory viruses are causing illness in B.C. Influenza and COVID-19 immunizations are free for everyone six months and older. Vaccination is safe, effective and easy.

DECEMBER 8 ORIGINAL STORY – Several health authority clinics throughout the province are offering additional walk-in influenza immunizations on Dec. 9, 10 and 11, 2022, as part of government’s efforts to support people and families with children to get vaccinated before the holidays.

To find a nearby clinic, as well as when it will be welcoming walk-ins, visit:

Abbotsford Recreation Centre 32470 Haida Drive, Building 1 – Daily: 8:35 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Chilliwack – Cottonwood Mall – Beginning December 10: Mondays and Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Fraser Health:

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/immunizations/flu-shots/getting-your-flu-shot#.Y4_NycvMKUl