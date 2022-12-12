Community Gaming Grants to more than 1,300 School Parent Advisory Councils (PACs) and District Parent Advisory Councils (DPACs) – FULL LIST

Victori /Fraser Valley – More than $11 million in Community Gaming Grants is helping PACs and DPACs during the 2022-23 school year in BC . Each year, schools in the province receive funding through PACs for extracurricular activities that benefit students’ well-being and through DPACs for activities that foster parental involvement in schools.

View the full list of PAC and DPAC sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_PAC_DPAC.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants

Students throughout B.C. will benefit from extracurricular events, activities and equipment supported by Community Gaming Grants to more than 1,300 school parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs).

With assistance from Community Gaming Grants, PACs use funding to support a range of activities, such as field trips in B.C., performances, movie nights, school dances and conferences, as well as buying sports equipment. DPACs can use funding for the cost of informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting room rentals, presenter fees and travel for meetings.

More than $11 million this year for PAC and DPAC grants is part of the $140 million distributed annually to approximately 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.