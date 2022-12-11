Abbotsford Fatal Collision on Lefeuvre Road – Drive Fled The Scene- AbbyPD Looking for DashCam Video

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning ( December 11, 2022, @ Just after Midnight), AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to a serious collision at the 3600 block of LefeuvreRoad after being notified by the BC Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a pedestrian who had been struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck which fled the scene. The pedestrian’s truck which was parked roadside, also sustained damage from the suspect vehicle.

That person has since died due to his injuries at the scene.

The Dodge Ram was located crashed a short distance away. The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival and remains outstanding. This investigation has now been transitioned to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit (MCU).

AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on the scene. Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 pm on December 10 to 12:30 am on December 11.

If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

Abbotsford Police File 2022-51149