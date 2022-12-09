Chilliwack Fair was One for the Record Books – Highest Attendance Ever

Chilliwack – In their recent report to ChillIwack City Council, the Chilliwack Fair, represented by Cathy Oss -President, Chilliwack Agricultural Society, noted that the Chilliwack Fair celebrated its 150th Anniversary this summer, starting with an Opening Night concert that attracted a crowd of 2,000 people. 2022 attendance was a record breaking 47,000 people over the 3 days. That broke the 2019 record of over 40,000. COVID drastically cut the numbers back in ’20 and ’21.

The Rodeo always has its critics and fans. The 2022 event featured a Professional Bull Riders sanctioned bull riding competition Friday night and BC Rodeo Association sanctioned rodeo Saturday and Sunday.

This year the Rodeo enjoyed the largest attendance in their history, with standing room only at all 3 shows. The report went on to say that seats were full an hour before the performance began. Many people travelled from outside the community specifically to attend the Rodeo.

Chilliwack Rodeo/Chilliwack Fair 2022/City of Chilliwack Report

Overall, in 2022, sponsors provided $40,050 cash support and $13,260 goods in kind as well as $49,500 in media sponsorship.

Again from the report:

FINANCES:

We started 2022 planning a deficit budget of $30,000, using money saved from previous events to provide special entertainment for our 150th anniversary. We finished the year with a break-even budget, there are no financial losses.



CHALLENGES:

– Prices have soared. Many entertainment fees are as much as 50% higher than in previous years. Many contractor quotes were 15 – 25% higher than previous years.

– Many of our regular volunteers did not return after the pandemic years, making it necessary to hire more help.

– Growing Pains: we face logistical challenges as the Fair grows in size