Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 8, 2022 – Local MLA’s with New Responsibilities, Salvation Army Feels the Pinch From the Grinch (VIDEO).

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• Salvation Army in Abbotsford need your help with their food and clothing drives!

• Maclure & Clearbrook – an intersection that is noted for accidents due to get a facelift.

• New Executive Director of the Abbotsford Community Foundation

AND

• Football glory for Robert Bateman High School!

PLUS…

Interview: Don Armstrong, Salvation Army

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

