Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 8, 2022 – Local MLA’s with New Responsibilities, Salvation Army Feels the Pinch From the Grinch (VIDEO).
Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:
• Salvation Army in Abbotsford need your help with their food and clothing drives!
• Maclure & Clearbrook – an intersection that is noted for accidents due to get a facelift.
• New Executive Director of the Abbotsford Community Foundation
AND
• Football glory for Robert Bateman High School!
PLUS…
Interview: Don Armstrong, Salvation Army
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™
**soft launch period of abbyTV News of the Week