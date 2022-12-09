Skip to content

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 8, 2022 – Local MLA’s with New Responsibilities, Salvation Army Feels the Pinch From the Grinch (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 8, 2022 – Local MLA’s with New Responsibilities, Salvation Army Feels the Pinch From the Grinch (VIDEO).

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• Salvation Army in Abbotsford need your help with their food and clothing drives!

• Maclure & Clearbrook – an intersection that is noted for accidents due to get a facelift.

• New Executive Director of the Abbotsford Community Foundation

AND
• Football glory for Robert Bateman High School!

PLUS…
Interview: Don Armstrong, Salvation Army

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

**soft launch period of abbyTV News of the Week

