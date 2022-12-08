Province Launch Weekend Blitz of Walk-In Influenza Immunization Clinics Including Abbotsford and Chilliwack – December 9, 10 and 11

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Several health authority clinics throughout the province are offering additional walk-in influenza immunizations on Dec. 9, 10 and 11, 2022, as part of government’s efforts to support people and families with children to get vaccinated before the holidays.

To find a nearby clinic, as well as when it will be welcoming walk-ins, visit:

Abbotsford Recreation Centre 32470 Haida Drive, Building 1 – Daily: 8:35 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Chilliwack – Cottonwood Mall – Beginning December 10: Mondays and Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Fraser Health:

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/immunizations/flu-shots/getting-your-flu-shot#.Y4_NycvMKUl