Mt. Cheam Rotary Club’s CATT Volleyball Tournament for CCS – Brought in 271 Toys and $28,450 for the Christmas Share Program

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services put out a big thank you to Rotary Club of Chilliwack Mount Cheam annual CATT volleyball tournament for collecting and donating 271 toys.

And a big thanks for the generous donation of $28,450 to the CCS Christmas Share program.

CCS Executive Director Diane Janzen:

Thank you Rotary Club of Mt. Cheam for yet another successful CATT volleyball tournament and giving Chilliwack Community Services $28,260. Special kudos to the amazing Dr Ed McGrath who has organized it for the last 27 years. Pictured also the incredible Shirley Triemstra Fundraising Coordinator extraordinaire.