Expect 2023 Fortis Gas Bills to Decrease by About Four Per Cent or $4 a Month on Average

Surrey – As an energy solutions provider regulated by the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC), FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) reviews its delivery and storage and transport rates each year and its cost of gas rate each quarter with the BCUC. This is done to ensure that the rates charged to customers appropriately recover the costs related to delivering energy safely and reliably. As of January 1, 2023, most FortisBC gas customers will see an overall decrease to their bill of approximately four per cent, or $4 per month depending on consumption.

“Customers will see an overall decrease because the cost of gas has gone down,” said Joe Mazza, vice-president of energy supply and resource development with FortisBC. “It’s important to remember, however, that rates reflect more than just the price of the commodity. Our rates also factor in important infrastructure upgrades and maintenance to our system to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of energy to our customers.”

As of January 1, 2023:

Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler and Revelstoke)