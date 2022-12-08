UPDATE – Chiefs AJ Lacroix Selected to BCHL Top Prospects Game

Chilliwack – UPDATE DECEMBER 8 – The BCHL announced that AJ Lacroix will be representing the Chilliwack Chiefs at the league’s Top Prospects game, taking place this upcoming January.

The game is part of the BCHL All-Star Weekend. 40 players, split into two teams, will compete against each other for 60 minutes to determine a winner in front of fans, pro scouts and NCAA coaches.

Lacroix, a recent Michigan State commit, currently has 20 points (7g, 13 a) in 24 games played.

Earlier this season, Lacroix was included on the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau ‘Players to Watch’ list.

The rosters consists of players already selected for the All-Star tournament who are draft eligable, NHL Central Scouting listed and watch-listed players, and players selected by NHL scouts to fill the remaining spots.

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 21 – The BCHL announced that AJ Lacroix is in the running to join his teammate Abram Wiebe for the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament happening in January in Penticton.

Last week, the league revealed the initial 18 skaters, but four goalies and six more skaters are needed to complete the rosters.

Lacroix, a recent Michigan State commit, sits second in team scoring. In 18 games played, the 17-year-old has 6 goals and 10 assists.

Chilliwack Chiefs can begin voting every day from now until Friday, November 25th at 4 pm.

Visit bchl.ca/fanvote to begin voting!