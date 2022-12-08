Skip to content

CADREB Lights of Christmas in the Eastern Fraser Valley

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Business
CADREB Lights of Christmas in the Eastern Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Every year, CADREB , Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board put together a comprehensive list of the residences that are lit up for the Christmas season.

Thanks to Stephen A Lerigny for this:

2022 CADREB Xmas Lights Tour

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts