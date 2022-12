2022 Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament, December 6 to 10 at Columbia Bible College (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament is on this week at a number of sites with 2022 Championship Saturday December 10

Columbia Bible College will host the final.

Adults $5

Students $2

Under 12 Free

Website info is here.

50/50 Cash Draws Throughout – BCLC#137662

2022 Host Schools:

Grade 8 Girls – Abby Christian

Grade 8 Boys – MEI

Grade 9 Girls – Abby Sr

Grade 9 Boys – Abby Sr

Jr Girls – Mouat

Jr Boys – Abby Sr

Sr Girls – Yale

Sr Boys – Hansen

