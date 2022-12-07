Northern Native Broadcasting’s New Vancouver Radio Station “JOURNEY FM” Now Testing at 106.3FM

Vancouver (Canadian Radio News) – Northern Native Broadcasting’s new Vancouver station 9,000 watt CJNY “JOURNEY FM” is now on the air testing with a wide variety of music (mostly Rock).

Amazing when you consider that NNB only received an extension a few weeks ago and had hoped to be on the air by February 2023. Congrats and good luck to NNB with this new venture.

According to their website, they are billed as Indigenous Owned Radio and are following Fraser Valley Weather. Their signal is rather weak in the Eastern Part of the Valley.

FVN has reached out for more programming information.

JOURNEY FM WEBSITE: https://www.cjnyfm.ca/