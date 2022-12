Abbotsford – Starting whistling “Sweet Georgia Brown”.

They were founded in 1926 and first took the court in 1927.

The remain a fan favorite.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, January 26th. Tickets are ON SALE NOW.

A number of alumni have gone onto the NBA including Hall of Fame Centre Wilt Chamberlain.

Ticket information is here.