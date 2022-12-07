BUSINESS – Leon’s (Including Abbotsford) Now Into Agreement with Resident, Direct-to-Consumer Mattress Company

Toronto/Abbotsford – Leon’s Furniture Limited, the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada, announced an exclusive Canadian partnership with Resident, the largest direct-to-consumer mattress company in North America.

As of Monday, December 12th, 2022, Nectar and DreamCloud, will be available both online and in-store at Leon’s and The Brick. This includes Nectar’s memory foam mattresses, Nectar, Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper, and DreamCloud’s mattresses, The DreamCloud Mattress, The DreamCloud Premier and The DreamCloud Premier Rest. Both brands have won numerous awards and are currently available both online and in over 4,000 retail locations within the United States.

Resident launched in 2017 and is currently the largest direct-to-consumer mattress company in North America having reached over 5.5 million happy sleepers. Resident is vertically-integrated, operating a 300,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Resident is known for its signature “Forever Warranty” and 365-night trial, which offers Canadian customers an unprecedented level of customer satisfaction. The mattress is made with a unique combination of cooling gel memory foam, breathable base foam, and a quilted cover that provides a cool and comfortable night’s sleep.

“Having tracked Resident’s success in the US and UK, when the company approached us about a potential partnership, we knew it was the perfect way to expand into the “mattress-in-a-box” category,” said Mike Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of LFL Group. “We had already been exploring expanding into this category and are able to enter the market in a significant way.” LFL will be supporting the launch with an aggressive marketing campaign, including search engine marketing initiatives, a robust digital ad campaign, inclusion on broadcast television and in print.

“We have seen extraordinary growth since the launch of Resident. Our customers are our number one priority, and we are thrilled to partner with LFL Group on our expansion into the Canadian market,” said Eric Hutchinson, co-CEO at Resident. “With LFL’s expertise in the retail space and our data-driven direct-to-consumer marketing, we will be able to provide access to the Nectar and DreamCloud products to a new audience.”