BC Council of Forest Industries Announce Appointment of New Board Chair

Vancouver – The BC Council of Forest Industries (COFI) announces the appointment of Greg Stewart, President, Sinclar Group Forest Products Ltd. (Sinclar), as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective December 5, 2022. Greg will succeed Don Kayne, President and CEO, Canfor Corporation, who previously served as Board Chair since 2019.

“We are pleased to have Greg step into this role as Board Chair at an important time for the forest sector in B.C.” said Linda Coady, President and CEO, COFI. “Greg’s extensive experience working in the forest industry and leading Sinclar makes him a natural fit to lead the COFI Board and the organization through its next chapter. As Chair, Greg will work with other members of COFI to set the Council’s overall strategic direction. We look forward to working closely with Greg as COFI members continue to do the work to further strengthen the leadership role B.C. can play in providing the world with products and practices that are a better choice for the planet. I would also like to thank our outgoing Board Chair, Don Kayne, President and CEO of Canfor, for his many contributions over the past several years to the forest sector in B.C.”

Greg began his career working at Teck Cominco’s metallurgical facility in Trail, B.C. After completing an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in 2005, Greg returned to Prince George to work for Sinclar. He spent his first three years leading Winton Homes, where he gained valuable experience in the retail and engineering side of the business before transitioning to lead the company as President in 2009.

“I am excited to take on this role and continue the work with fellow COFI members, government, Indigenous Peoples, labour, communities, supply chain partners and others to help shape the future of the forest sector in B.C.,” said Stewart. “The COFI membership is made up of companies big and small from all over the province, who are working to ensure we maximize the power of sustainable forestry and forest products to help fight climate change, advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and keep supporting good jobs and strong communities across B.C.”

In addition to his role at Sinclar, Greg serves as Chair of the Wood WORKS! BC provincial steering committee, a Governor at the University of Northern British Columbia, a Director on the Board of the BC Lumber Trade Council, and Past Chair for BC Wood.