Abbotsford – AbbyPD is trying to locate a missing 26-year-old woman, Shoshanna Nider.

She was last seen around the 800th block of Peardonville Road on November 29th.

Police are concerned about her wellbeing.

Please Contact APD with any information at 604-859-5225 / text APD at 222973

2022 AbbyPD Shoshanna Nider