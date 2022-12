Abbotsford – Rockzilla: The Second Leg is bringing Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Escape the Fate to the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.

An all-star night you won’t want to miss! Tickets on sale Friday, December 9th with an exclusive pre-sale for the Abbotsford Centre Backstage Pass beginning Thursday, December 8th.

CLICK HERE to become a member of the Backstage Pass.