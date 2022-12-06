Matsqui-Mission-Fraser Canyon Vis Commenting Latest Fall Reports from Auditor General

Ottawa/Matsqui-Mission-Fraser Canyon – MP Vis Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth issued the following statement in response to the Auditor General of Canada’s COVID-19 performance audit reports.

“Once again, the Liberal pattern of wasteful spending due to a lack of controls has been highlighted by the Auditor General. $32 Billion in overpayments and suspicious payments have been identified as needing further investigation. As I have said before, this government’s inability to actively manage crisis situations is hurting Canadians,” said MP Vis.

“Canadians are already struggling to put food on their tables, gas in their cars or heat their homes. In fact, many Canadians are worried they will not be able to make their upcoming rent or mortgage payments. The picture is not much brighter for many of our small and medium sized businesses. The key question I have been hearing from many sectors is how to keep their doors open.”

“This government has not listened to the heeding of Conservatives; they have not listened to the cries of Canadians,” continued MP Vis. “I can only hope the continued messages from the Auditor General on lack of controls driving up the cost-of-living crisis will be heard. Canadians are out of money and this government is out of touch.”