Hope Fire With Busy November, Putting Out The Call To Be Careful With Space Heaters and Cooking Appliances

Hope – Hope Fire Department had a busy time in the last month recording 70 events in the last month, 30 of which, were in the last week including 7 calls in just one day. From motor vehicle incidents and fire alarms to serious medical events and a structure fire.

The December 1 structure fire involved a small cabin on Old Yale Road. There were no injuries reported but unfortunately a pet was lost. The cause of the fire is unknown but not considered suspicious.

With colder weather upon us, people are reminded to only use certified heaters and cooking appliances in their homes.